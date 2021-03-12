Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 2,770 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $73,397,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,033,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 309,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after buying an additional 227,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,476. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12.

