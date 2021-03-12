Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NYSE MET traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

