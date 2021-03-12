Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $123.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

STRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,587. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.46.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.