Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,072. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $113.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

