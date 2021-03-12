Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of SAUHY stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. 7,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602. Straumann has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

