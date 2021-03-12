Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Trading Up 6.1%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 137,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 251,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,334.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

