StrongHands Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $919.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,401,999,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,988,805,250 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

