Substratum (SUB) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $3,491.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00049385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.99 or 0.00648340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

