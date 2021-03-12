Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading Up 13.4%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s share price was up 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 130,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 102,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares during the period.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.