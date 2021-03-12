Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Wireless Technologies’ earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies reported earnings per share of ($3.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Wireless Technologies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WISA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WISA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,315. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

