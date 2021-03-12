Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WISA opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WISA shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

