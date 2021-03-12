Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of SUMO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 90,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $12,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

