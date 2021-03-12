Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Down 7.4%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.57. 954,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 969,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Several research firms have commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,858,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,038,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,402,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

