Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the February 11th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 521,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 114,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,748. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

