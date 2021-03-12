Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Suncor Energy traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 492464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.