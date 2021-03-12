Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.06.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.91. 140,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,472. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

