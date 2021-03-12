Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 121,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723,192. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Super League Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

