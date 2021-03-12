Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.07. Super League Gaming shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 16,935 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLGG. Alliance Global Partners cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

