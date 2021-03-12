Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

