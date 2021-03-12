Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Uniform Group manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate I.D., career apparel and accessories for the hospital and healthcare fields; hotels; fast food and other restaurants; and public safety, industrial, transportation and commercial markets, as well as corporate and resort embroidered sportswear. (Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

