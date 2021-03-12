Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $8.30. Surface Oncology shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 15,465 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock worth $31,048,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

