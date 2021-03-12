Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $0.75.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

