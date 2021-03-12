SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.28 EPS

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $13.58 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $270.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

SSSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

