SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Inari Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Inari Medical stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 818,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,508,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,096.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,952 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $21,402,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock worth $83,366,692.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

