SVB Leerink Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $126.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.27.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $84.51 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,875. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,213,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

