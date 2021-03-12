SVB Leerink Lowers IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target to $42.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMRA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,369. IMARA has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

In related news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $124,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IMARA by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in IMARA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IMARA by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMARA Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

