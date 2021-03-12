SVB Leerink Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $294.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $282.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.00.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,181. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day moving average of $280.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 117.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,529 shares of company stock worth $5,267,105. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

