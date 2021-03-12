Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

Symrise stock opened at €99.40 ($116.94) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €108.26.

Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

