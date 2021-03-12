Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Lowered by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 2.2% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.00% of Synchrony Financial worth $203,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 215,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,406,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 49,733 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. 224,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,871. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

