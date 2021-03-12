Synovus Financial Corp Buys 26,241 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,046,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $96,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 206,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,409,401. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

