Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $51,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 144,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after buying an additional 76,639 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. 496,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

