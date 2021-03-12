Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after buying an additional 939,242 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $197.45. 306,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,962,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.75. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $358.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

