Synovus Financial Corp Has $15.17 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 90,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,535. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

