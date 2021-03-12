T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $133.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

TMUS stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.76 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

