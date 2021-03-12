T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

