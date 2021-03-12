Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC):

3/3/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/1/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

2/25/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/24/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,608,603.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 158,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.