TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Receives €25.06 Average PT from Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.06 ($29.48).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Tuesday, hitting €24.30 ($28.59). 349,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TAG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

