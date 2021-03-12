Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLIS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

TLIS opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

In other Talis Biomedical news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 over the last 90 days.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

