Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

