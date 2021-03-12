Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,221 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.6% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.03. The company had a trading volume of 116,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.