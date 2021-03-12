Tarena International (TEDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 19th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TEDU opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.