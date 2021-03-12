Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 526,809 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for about 2.6% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Targa Resources worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 74.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

