Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $179.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

