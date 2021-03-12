TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.86

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.42. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 8,047 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

