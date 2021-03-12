Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.93

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 3269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

TATYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

