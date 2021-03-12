Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $4,480,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $7,322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

