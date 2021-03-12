TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,305. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $35.86.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.