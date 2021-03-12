TD Securities Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$11.58 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,487.80%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.