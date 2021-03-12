TD Securities Raises Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$59.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.66.

SJ stock traded down C$0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$23.34 and a 12 month high of C$50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

