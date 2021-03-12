Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 113,699 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 440.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after buying an additional 584,568 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,487,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after buying an additional 446,658 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 240,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

